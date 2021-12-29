Anti-vax 'Plague Spreader' Dies Of COVID

Radio personality and covid denialist Maurizio Buratti bragged how he walked around sick and maskless in a supermarket. He is now dead of COVID-19.
By Ed ScarceDecember 29, 2021

"Buratti, who also promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, remained anti-vaxx until the end and had repeatedly denied the existence of Covid."

Nice guy, no doubt.

Source: TSB News

A fervent Italian anti-vaxxer who gained a cult following after his regular phone-ins to a popular radio show has died from Covid.

Maurizio Buratti, 61, known to his fans as Mauro from Mantua, had boasted of being a ‘plague spreader’ after deliberately going to a Carrefour supermarket without a mask while feeling ill and having a temperature of 38 degrees, just days before his hospitalisation.

He said he was ‘defending the constitution by ignoring public health advice, and refused to get tested because he believed the swabs caused the virus.

Buratti, who worked as a mechanic, had been in intensive care for 22 days before his death on Monday.

The show's presenter, David Parenzo, had this to say about his frequent guest:

‘Rest in peace wherever you are, old conspiracy theorist.

‘I only hope your sad story serves as an example to all those who are still fuelling doubts about the efficacy of vaccines.’

