MAGA Feels Censored Because They Can't Be Dickheads On Bluesky

Cry more, please.
Credit: AI/Canva
By Conover KennardNovember 22, 2024

Bluesky is a great social media platform where you don't feel like you're walking into a cage fight daily. Xitter, on the other hand, does not moderate content, and many of the MAGA users are abusive.

On BlueSky, I have received zero death threats, nor have I seen maps circulated of my home. That happened on Xitter, though, and I reported them to no avail.

MAGA feels censored on Bluesky because they can't be dicks on the social media site that has been taking in about a million users per day. Newsweek seems to be taking sides with the abusive MAGA assholes.

A growing number of conservatives have been joining Bluesky, the microblogging website being touted as an alternative to Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter), where several say they have either faced censorship from the platform or widespread abuse.

One prominent conservative social media user said their Bluesky account was shut down after they posted "there are only two genders," whilst another was slapped with a content warning after labelling Rachel Levine, a transgender woman in the Biden administration, as "man of the year."

How sad.

Babylon Bee managing editor Joel Berry also joined Bluesky, sharing screenshots of a number of abusive messaged he received on the platform to X on Tuesday.

On X Berry wrote: "They said this competing platform to X would be a kinder, less hateful, less toxic alternative but I'm really not feeling it." He shared screenshots of Bluesky comments in which in response to him saying "Thank you all for the warm welcome!" one user said "Your mother should have aborted you" whilst another wrote: "Step into traffic."

Now, why would that happen? Oh, wait; calling people "faggots" isn't cool, my dude.

He was called out:

Bigots are not allowed.

Bluesky is not fucking around.

Bluesky put out a statement on Friday noting that the surge in growth on the platform has led to a sharp rise in moderation reports.

"In the past 24 hours, we have received more than 42,000 reports (an all-time high for one day). We're receiving about 3,000 reports/hour. To put that into context, in all of 2023, we received 360k reports.," Bluesky's Trust & Safety Team said.

"With this significant influx of users, we've also seen increased spam, scam, and trolling activity — you may have seen some of this yourself. Our team is reviewing these accounts, and you can help us by reporting them by clicking the three-dot menu on each post/account," Bluesky added.

Cry more, MAGA. You still have Truth Social—others, however, like Bluesky.

Sure, we block hateful little shits there because who has time for that?

I blockity blocked it.

Your pissed off grandma (@anomaly100.bsky.social) 2024-11-21T22:14:24.449Z

Oh no, that's me censoring a dickwad. How awful of me. And again:

This account is no longer active. Well done, BlueSky!

Your pissed off grandma (@anomaly100.bsky.social) 2024-11-21T00:32:27.674Z

MAGA is mad.

Bluesky CEO Jay Graber explained that Bluesky’s open design is intended to give users the option of leaving the service with all of their followers, which could thwart potential acquisition efforts, and said that it is "billionaire proof" because "everything is open source."

Sounds good to me!

Discussion

