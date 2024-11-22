Pete Hegseth Does Not Say NO When Asked If He Sexually Assaulted Woman

Trump's Fox News host nominee to be Sec Def is facing a little chin music.
By John AmatoNovember 22, 2024

Fox News host and ridiculous Trump nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth did not give a definitive answer when asked by the press if he sexually assaulted a woman in Monterey, California in 2017.

Hegseth's response was as lawyerly as could be.

"Did you sexually assault in Monterey California?" a reporter asked on Capitol hill.

"As far as the media is concerned, I'll keep this very simple," Hegseth replied. "The matter was fully investigated, and I was completely clear, and that's where I'm going to leave it."

Hegseth did not give a definitive "no" to the question or claim it's another hoax or witch hunt by the media.

He did not do his usual MAGA song and dance routine.

He gave a ten-word answer to the allegation.

Pete Hegseth just validated the police report from 2017 with his very coached answer.

Is being involved in unlawful sex activities a requirement to be nominated by Trump for some cabinet positions?

