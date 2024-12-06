Hegseth Lawyer Threatens Woman Accuser With Legal Action If He Isn't Confirmed

Pete Hegseth and his team are doing a full-court press to try to save his nomination as SecDef and are going as far as threatening the woman who filed a police report for rape against him with legal action if the Senate doesn't confirm him.

Hegseth's attorney, Tim Parlatore told Jake Tapper on Wednesday he feels Pete was extorted by his accuser because he paid her to keep quiet.

Tonight, he took it further with Kaitlin Collins by threatening legal action.

COLLINS: It was settled in an agreement with this woman in 2017. Yesterday when you were talking to Jake Tapper, you said that you believed it's extortion. But of course, as you know, extortion is also a crime. So if you felt that it was extortion, why not go to the police at the time? PARLATORE: Well, it was a decision that we made and the email from the attorney, I don't, yeah, it was something that I don't know if it quite rises to the level of a criminal extortion that the police would take it on, but I think it certainly does meet the definition under the California law for civil extortion. And it was something that we were considering at the time. And quite frankly, with the violation of the agreement, if he is not confirmed as the Secretary of Defense, we may still bring a civil extortion claim against her. COLLINS: So if he is not ultimately confirmed because of these allegations, you may take legal action against the person at the center of that agreement. Absolutely, if the false claims of somebody that was part of an extortion that was then put out in violation of a settlement agreement ultimately causes him to lose his future employment opportunities, then yes, that is something that is worth bringing a lawsuit against her and her friend and potentially even the attorney for, yes.

Holy shit, what motherfuckers. Parlatore never told Tapper that she broke the NDA.

A day later he's going gaga with a lawsuit threat. Clearly Hegseth's nomination is on the brink of disaster.

I haven't seen it reported anywhere that the female accuser breached her NDA so she can go on CNN and be interviewed. I wonder if this is a ploy by Peter's attorney to indeed get her to break her NDA so that he can actually sue her.

Pete would make more money (and apparently have less scrutiny about his drinking?) on Fox News than in the federal government, so they can't complain about "lost wages."

They are all creeps.

CBS reported today that Hegseth signed an NDA after exiting the CVA.