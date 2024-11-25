MO Senator Puts Up Pathetic Defense Of Pete Hegseth

On Meet the Press, Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt threw up a plethora of juvenile defenses to defend Trump's Secretary of Defense nominee after rape allegations surfaced after a police report was released.

Host Kristen Welker read some of the police report before asking the Senator his thoughts and prayers about Hegseth's nomination. She reminded him of the sexual assault problems within the military.

Missouri senator admitted he did not read the police report but somehow finds himself competent to defend Pete Hegseth.

WELKER: But Senator, you have a long history of fighting for sexual assault victims as Missouri's attorney general. Does this incident raise concerns about his confirmation for you? SCHMITT: Well, I think that's why we have the confirmation process. Senators certainly are going to ask questions about it. They should. And he has a right to answer. What he said so far is that he did no wrong. They're baseless. And it's important to note the prosecutor didn't bring any charges. It'd be interesting to see if there's any other memorandum from that prosecutor that would go along with that prosecutor's decision not to charge Pete Hegseth. But I think ultimately, this is a decision that President Trump made to bring in another disruptor. And I think if you look at this election, it was disruptor versus establishment. He ran on this. And there needs to be reform in the Pentagon, whether it's procurement, whether it's getting rid of divisive DEI that's dividing our military by race. There's no place in our military. I think he's talked about eliminating that and then also making sure our focus is on our chief adversary, China.

DEI is not a problem in the military, but an attack line against all those who serve this country proudly devised by scumbag MAGAts.

WTF does being a disruptor mean? Being an asshole does not qualify Hegseth to be in charge of over 3.4 million people in the DOD, period.

If the prosecutor had what they viewed as enough evidence to bring charges forward, Hegseth and the entire wingnut metropolis of liars would have claimed it was a set up and a hoax.

The police report is damning in of itself.

Welker: Let me ask you, I guess, big picture, Senator, you're on the Armed Services Committee and there's a known sexual assault problem in the military. Do you believe that Pete Hegseth is the right person to lead the military given all of that at this very moment? SCHMITT: Well, he's not been charged with anything. Of course, I think that's important. WELKER: And so you read from a police report? SCHMITT: I've not seen the police report, but again, I'd like to. There's probably more documentation around this that would be interesting to see. Well, of course, I'm going to have questions, but that but that police report and no charges being brought, I think, again, answers itself. If there was something to be done here, I'm sure the prosecutor would have pursued it. She didn't, which speaks to that issue, I think.

I bet he did read at least portions of the report but refused to acknowledge ti so as to fluff off their damaging information against Hegseth.

Who needs to read the report, right Senator?

Fuck these people who embarrass the offices they hold on a daily basis.