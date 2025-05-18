Sam Alito And His Pal Are Just Fine Denying Due Process To Migrants

Donald Trump's fascist regime has lost in court again - this time in the Supreme Court where the majority of justices granted a preliminary injunction that extends a pause on deportations immigrants from Venezuela under the false invocation of the Alien Enemies Act. Two justices dissented, arguing that they should have just stood by while migrants were deported.

NPR reports that Trump had tried to use the 18th century wartime measure to quickly deport migrants that he deems a "threat to the United States." His sham excuse was that we are suffering an invasion by a Venezuelan transnational criminal organization called Tren de Aragua.

While a truly heinous group of criminals, they are in no way invading our country and we are not at war with Venezuela. The plaintiffs sought relief from the Supreme Court because they claim the government did not give migrants detained in Texas enough time to argue against their deportations, aka get due process.

The pause is not going to last forever, but for the time being, deportations under the Alien Enemies Act are stopped. Prior to the case making its way to the Supreme Court, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals said it "didn't have jurisdiction over the case and said the Venezuelans had appealed too quickly after a lower court ruled against them."

Apparently, seven justices on the Supreme Court disagreed. They wrote in their opinion:

"Here the District Court's inaction—not for 42 minutes but for 14 hours and 28 minutes—had the practical effect of refusing an injunction to detainees facing an imminent threat of severe, irreparable harm...Accordingly, we vacate the judgment of the Court of Appeals."

A nice slap at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Now it goes back to the lower court for further review and guidance on how much notice should be given to detainees prior to deportation. Trump will surely appeal any further ruling from the lower courts, if it goes against his wishes of rapid fire deportations. But for now, deportations should be paused - unless Trump and Kristi "Puppy Killer" Noem ignore it.

The 2 justices who signed onto the dissenting opinion will come as no shock to anyone: Alito and Thomas. They argued that "the Supreme Court was getting involved in the case too early and has no authority to issue relief." All of that is just legalese for their racism. Had the Supreme Court failed to intervene, more migrants would have been shipped out of the country in the dead of night with no representation, no recourse, and no due process.

This story, sadly, will keep being updated as further courts rule and as the Trump administration continue to test the boundaries of what they can do - legally and illegally.