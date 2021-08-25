Politics
Radical SCOTUS Orders Biden To Reinstate Trump Immigration Policy

Whoa. The Supreme Court majority just let us know as long as they're around, Joe Biden will not have the same executive powers as Trump.
By Susie Madrak

Remember the other day when I wrote about a Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas who gave himself the power to usurp President Biden's power to control ICE? Well, a different activist Trump judge also ruled that the president couldn't override Trump's "Remain In Mexico" immigration policy -- and SCOTUS has not only upheld that stay, they ordered Biden to make Mexico do it, quick!

This is SCOTUS throwing down the gauntlet that this president's power derives not from the law, but from the conservative majority's feelz about what a Democratic executive should or should not be allowed to do. (Typically, in a ruling like this, SCOTUS would defer to the president.)

So much for the "moderate" John Roberts court.

And of course it's assumed that Biden is in a position to order Mexico to do this immediately:

This is a good time to remind our California readers if Gavin Newson is successfully recalled, and the new governor gets to appoint a senator to replace the elderly Dianne Feinstein, there goes the Senate majority -- and the federal courts, including SCOTUS.

This is not the political era in which to indulge your personal pique against Democratic politicians. There's simply too much at stake. We cannot fight back against the Federalist Society regime unless we can maintain and expand our majorities.

