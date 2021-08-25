Radical SCOTUS Orders Biden To Reinstate Trump Immigration Policy

Remember the other day when I wrote about a Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas who gave himself the power to usurp President Biden's power to control ICE? Well, a different activist Trump judge also ruled that the president couldn't override Trump's "Remain In Mexico" immigration policy -- and SCOTUS has not only upheld that stay, they ordered Biden to make Mexico do it, quick!

This is SCOTUS throwing down the gauntlet that this president's power derives not from the law, but from the conservative majority's feelz about what a Democratic executive should or should not be allowed to do. (Typically, in a ruling like this, SCOTUS would defer to the president.)

So much for the "moderate" John Roberts court.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court rules against the Biden administration in its attempt to end the "Remain in Mexico" program, a controversial Trump-era border policy. SCOTUS refuses to block a lower-court ruling that requires the gov't to reinstate the policy.

I have no idea how the Biden administration can negotiate a revival of Remain in Mexico immediately. No one does. It may be impossible. Set aside the immense suffering that the conservative justices just inflicted on migrants. From a geopolitical standpoint, this is demented. https://t.co/ZvbOwQqBKU — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 25, 2021

Here's my writeup of the truly awful decision that the Supreme Court handed down. One of the most radical decisions of my lifetime.https://t.co/HLYnlvWHzZ — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 25, 2021

Making Migrants wait in México for asylum is AGAINST INTERNATIONAL LAW. Can we be clear on this point? The SCOTUS has lost its collective mind. https://t.co/wvlANau5WB — Ben (@BenjaminDStone) August 25, 2021

And of course it's assumed that Biden is in a position to order Mexico to do this immediately:

I see. "Textualism," "judicial restraint," and "separation of powers" mean:



1) Congress generally says the President "may" do something.



2) A Republican President always does it, even when it conflicts with other specific statutes.



3) Thus, SCOTUS rules, Democrats must do it. https://t.co/sRDRehKLsc pic.twitter.com/zzj4dLGmt6 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) August 24, 2021

Unless we do something to rebalance the courts, a handful of Trump judges in Texas, Louisiana and on the SCOTUS are going to do this on everything for the next 40 years. https://t.co/9LDVoYNVV9 — Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) August 24, 2021

This is a good time to remind our California readers if Gavin Newson is successfully recalled, and the new governor gets to appoint a senator to replace the elderly Dianne Feinstein, there goes the Senate majority -- and the federal courts, including SCOTUS.

This is not the political era in which to indulge your personal pique against Democratic politicians. There's simply too much at stake. We cannot fight back against the Federalist Society regime unless we can maintain and expand our majorities.