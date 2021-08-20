Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Trump Judge Overturns Biden Memo, Crowns Himself King Of ICE

The order dismantles long-held understandings of executive branch authority over the Department of Homeland Security.
By Susie Madrak

A Trump Federalist Society judge in Texas has declared himself the King of ICE in a shocking Thursday ruling that stopped the Biden administration from enforcing its previously outlined priorities. Via lawandcrime.com:

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton, appointed by then-President Donald Trump in 2020, authored the order enjoining two immigration memos issued on Jan. 20 and Feb. 18 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE directors, respectively.

[...] With the issuance of his sprawling, 160-page opinion and order, however, Tipton wiped away all of ICE’s enforcement priorities.

Texas and Louisiana requested a preliminary injunction against those enforcement priorities in April. The order from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas grants that relief but is not limited to the Fifth Circuit, rather, is issued “on a nationwide basis and prohibits enforcement and implementation in every place the government has jurisdiction to enforce and implement” the memos.

But wait, there's SO MUCH MORE!

“By September 3, 2021, the Government must file with the Court the legal standard it is abiding by with respect to the detention of aliens covered by or subject to 8 U.S.C. § 1226(c)(1)(A)–(D) given the Court’s injunction of the Memoranda at issue in this lawsuit,” Tipton demands in the final pages of his opinion–referring to the statute that governs detention of undocumented immigrants who are subject to deportation or not allowed to enter the country at all.

“The information should state with specificity what guidance, protocols, or standards control the detention of these aliens in light of the fact that the Memoranda have been enjoined,” the order clarifies.

Tipton also imposes a similar system on the government with respect to the federal statute generally governing the detention of undocumented immigrants, 8 U.S.C. § 1231(a)(2).

The Biden administration is also ordered to “file with the Court on the 5th day of each month a report stating the number of aliens known to the Government, who are covered by or subject to [the two relevant statutes] who were released from custody during the previous month, and whom ICE did not detain immediately upon their release.”

“For each of these aliens, provide under seal the alien’s last known residence or address and the offense for which the alien had been incarcerated,” the order notes. “Additionally, for each alien not detained, the Government shall make and retain a contemporaneous record of the reason why the alien was not detained and the individual who made that specific determination.”

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team