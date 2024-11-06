Trump Now Gets His Tiny Hands On At Least Two SCOTUS Seats

"A republic, if you can keep it," Ben Franklin is alleged to have said.

Spoiler alert: We didn't keep it.

And now Trump will finish his makeover of the Supreme Court by replacing the two justices who want to retire (Alito and Thomas) with younger, meaner versions. Who will live forever-- or, at least, it will seem like it.

And they will rubberstamp Project 2025, every step of the way.

There's no silver lining here. This won't "heighten the contradictions."

Frank Luntz in The Hill: