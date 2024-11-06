Trump Now Gets His Tiny Hands On At Least Two SCOTUS Seats

Both Alito and Thomas want to retire.
By Susie MadrakNovember 6, 2024

"A republic, if you can keep it," Ben Franklin is alleged to have said.

Spoiler alert: We didn't keep it.

And now Trump will finish his makeover of the Supreme Court by replacing the two justices who want to retire (Alito and Thomas) with younger, meaner versions. Who will live forever-- or, at least, it will seem like it.

And they will rubberstamp Project 2025, every step of the way.

There's no silver lining here. This won't "heighten the contradictions."

Frank Luntz in The Hill:

During his first term in the White House, Trump appointed three justices: Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. With their addition to the bench, Roe. v. Wade was overturned in 2022, ending the federal right to abortion and punting it back to the states.

The pollster argued that with a majority in the Senate, Trump will have an easier time implementing some of his policy proposals.

“If he has the Senate, it becomes easier for him to put forward his economic policies and some of it doesn’t even require a vote of Congress, but if you’re looking for that, that tariff policy is more likely than not to come into play,” Luntz said.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon