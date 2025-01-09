Alito Talked To Yambo The Day Before He Asked For SCOTUS Delay

Sam Alito admits he spoke with Yambo on the phone about an ex-law clerk a day before the orange potato asked the Supreme Court to delay sentencing in his New York hush money case. But there's nothing untoward happening here, he insists. Because Sam Alito doesn't lie or scheme! Via Rolling Stone:

Alito confirmed the news to ABC News on Wednesday. “William Levi, one of my former law clerks, asked me to take a call from President-elect Trump regarding his qualifications to serve in a government position,” said the justice. “I agreed to discuss this matter with President-elect Trump, and he called me yesterday afternoon.”

He claimed that the pair did not discuss Trump’s attempts to block his sentencing, and said he took the Tuesday call at the request of his former law clerk, William Levi, to recommend him for a job in the upcoming administration.

“We did not discuss the emergency application he filed today, and indeed, I was not even aware at the time of our conversation that such an application would be filed,” Alito asserted. “We also did not discuss any other matter that is pending or might in the future come before the Supreme Court or any past Supreme Court decisions involving the President-elect.”