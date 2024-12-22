Two More Secret Clarence Thomas Trips Via Nazi-Curious Bestie Revealed

These latest revelations about Clarence Thomas and undisclosed gifts from his sugar daddy, Harlan Crow were included in a 93-page report, plus hundreds of pages of additional documents, released by Democratic staff members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The report was an investigation into the broader “Ethics Challenge at the Supreme Court.”

What’s even more galling than Thomas’ failure to disclose two more trips paid for by regular benefactor and Nazi-memorabilia afficionado Harlan Crow is that Thomas continues to try to hide them from the public.

The New York Times has more (emphases added):

One trip took place that July by private jet from Nebraska to Saranac, N.Y., where Justice Thomas stayed at Mr. Crow’s upstate retreat for five days. The other came in October, when Mr. Crow hosted Justice Thomas overnight in New York on his yacht after flying him from the District of Columbia to New Jersey for the dedication of a statue. The disclosures were one of the few new revelations in a report that otherwise largely summarized information about largess accepted by justices — and failures to disclose it — that had already become public. Justice Thomas had not disclosed the trips, even after refiling some of his past financial forms, and the committee learned about them through a subpoena to Mr. Crow, the report said.

Supreme Court mastermind Leonard Leo refused to follow the law and comply with a Senate subpoena.

Mr. Leo has refused to comply with the subpoena, the report said. The appendix included a letter from his lawyer calling it “unlawful and politically motivated,” a portrayal the Democrats rejected.

Leo probably has a lot to hide. The Times reminds us he “helped organize a fishing trip to a remote part of Alaska in 2008 for Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., with private jet travel provided by a billionaire hedge fund manager.” Just like his “wife’s” pro-coup flags at their house, Alito did not disclose that trip, either.”

These are not some common-variety litigants thumbing their nose at our system of justice. They are two people who pretend to dedicate their lives to the upholding and protection of that system of justice by the highest court in our country. It's proof, yet again, that these folks only care about power.

I can only imagine the luxurious Christmas vacation Crow is treating Thomas and his coup-plotting wife, Ginni, to now, in celebration of the return of their favorite felonious p***y grabber to the White House next month.