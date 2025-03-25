Brian Kilmeade Wants To Get Rid Of 'Due Process'

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade wants to do away with a tenet of our judicial system which is due process so Trump and his administration can illegally deport anyone they choose. Of course, he only wants to do away with it for people Trump opposes. He clearly stands for due process for the criminals in the current administration.

An appeals court will hear oral arguments today addressing whether a lower court ruling that put a stay on Trump's deportation plans using an18th-century law will stand.

Fox and Friends opened their program with the deportation issue and as usual, their hosts went off the rails.

JONES: Talking about the tattoo these are that's just one of the elements we sat on their house and part of the reason why we don't want to reveal some of this information is because some of the people that got the information are undercover so if we start bringing out our sources and methods we're gonna burn our sources that are still within the organization. KILMEADE: But I also think it's not practical to think that we can do due process on 8 million people. It's 22 million people here and minimum illegal already just in the last three administrations. And there's some people that got through with Trump's administration. If we're going to give every one of these guys a day in court and a lawyer, we can't do it. They don't deserve it. Our system doesn't need to be double burdened.

MAGATs can't wave away whatever law they choose that prevents Trump from doing anything his fascist brain wants to. Kilmeade would be singing a different song if, say, someone in the Trump administration was charged with breaking laws relating to their misuse of the messaging app Signal, for example.

The idea that the Trump administration could actually uncover and deport 8 million people is a joke.