Due Process Interferes With Trump's Fascism. Get Rid Of It, Will Ya?

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

Constitution? What Constitution? Due process? Pffft. Facts? Who needs 'em? Immigrants? You're vermin and you suck.

I'm tired. Allow me to just refer you to more storied and historically, intellectually weighty people than I for words on these matters.

Immigration

“I had always hoped that this land might become a safe and agreeable asylum to the virtuous and persecuted part of mankind, to whatever nation they might belong.”

George Washington



“They are willing to fight for a country that they weren’t even citizens of. I wish all Americans felt that way about their country.”

Captain Kirk Thorsteinson during a naturalization ceremony in Kuwait, June 2007

(AMEN CAPTAIN KIRK AMEN *COUGH* BONE SPURS *COUGH*)

“Our attitude towards immigration reflects our faith in the American ideal. We have always believed it possible for men and women who start at the bottom to rise as far as the talent and energy allow. Neither race nor place of birth should affect their chances.”

Robert F. Kennedy

Due Process

"Whatever disagreement there may be as to the scope of the phrase "due process of law" there can be no doubt that it embraces the fundamental conception of a fair trial, with opportunity to be heard."

Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.

"[T]he guilty as well as the innocent are entitled to due process of law. They are entitled to a fair trial. They are entitled to counsel. They are entitled to fair treatment from the police. The law enforcement officer has the same duty as the citizen-indeed, he has a higher duty-to abide by the letter and spirit of our Constitution and laws. You yourselves must be careful to obey the letter of the law. You yourselves must be intellectually honest in the enforcement of the law."

Harry S. Truman

↓ Story continues below ↓

"We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty. We must remember always that accusation is not proof and that conviction depends upon evidence and due process of law. We will not walk in fear, one of another."

Edward R. Murrow

I'm gonna go have dinner at The Red Hen now.