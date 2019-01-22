Politics
Trump's 'Compromise' Guts Asylum Laws

Senator Mitch McConnell conveniently had an 1,100 page bill waiting after Donald Trump's Saturday announcement that he might deign to trade temporary DACA protections for permanent barriers at the border. It turns out there was more. There's always more.
By Karoli Kuns
As seen at the 2019 LA Women's March. A noble sentiment Image from: Karoli Kuns

Monday night, Senator Mitch McConnell rolled out a 1,300-page bill in response to Trump's "compromise" outline announced on Saturday. The contours as described by Trump, but the details are far, far worse.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick is a policy analyst at the American Immigration Council. He reviewed the text as published by McConnell, only to discover that it guts our asylum system, as he tweeted in a long but important thread. The entire thread can be read in unrolled form here. There is also another thread nested in this one from Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us.

The upshot: This bill would gut the asylum system, particularly for children seeking asylum from Central America. Here are some highlights, but I recommend reading the whole thread.

Here's an observation from Todd Schulte:

Bottom line, this is another bad-faith attempt to weasel out of responsibility for shutting down the government -- no, actually destroying the government -- and is not to be taken seriously.


Republicans are just going to keep playing these games. I believe their ultimate goal is to actually shut down the government forever. It's time to impeach the MF.

