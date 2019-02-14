McConnell: Trump Will Sign Compromise Bill, Declare National Emergency

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has confirmed that there will be a vote on the compromise funding bill intended to keep government open, but which excludes funding for any concrete wall. The bill also leaves contractors who were not paid in the last 35-day shutdown out in the cold with no reimbursement, while offering a pittance for repair of existing barriers.

McConnell also confirmed that Donald Trump will sign the bill, and issue a declaration of national emergency concurrent with his signature.

In a statement, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote, "President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action -- including a national emergency -- to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border. The President is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country."

Republicans are doing what they always do: Falling in line.

The Senate GOP's position re: emergency is very similar to their position re: Trump in late 2016. Many of them went all-in on denouncing him, then had to sheepishly crawl back once he won. They sent similar signals to shoot down the emergency trial balloon. Now it's happening. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 14, 2019

"It would be a pretty dramatic expansion of how this was used in the past," says GOP senator Ron Johnson of Trump declaring a state of emergency.



Marco Rubio: "It's a bad idea."



Republicans seem very caught off guard by this. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) February 14, 2019

Not to worry, even the doubters will make a brave stand for Their Guy.

And this really does sum it up:

a national emergency is being declared because Lou Dobbs was mad — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) February 14, 2019

UPDATE: At least 84 Senators voted for the bill, so it will head on over to the House. It's likely to be veto-proof there too.