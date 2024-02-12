Trump's Deportation Plan Is Hitler-Like, Yet Media Keeps Ignoring The Threat

Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee, barring a cardiac arrest, a felony conviction that lands him in prison or a magical unicorn coming down and somehow lifting the cultlike brainwashing that 40% of the country is currently suffering from. One of the things that draws his base is Trump's vitriol and outward hatred of immigrants, brown people, Jews, the disabled, LGBTQ and anyone not White, "Christian" and conservative. So, of course, the largest plank of his 2024 campaign is a massive and insane deportation plan of The Other. Stephen Miller is practically wetting his pants on an hourly basis thinking about all those poor brown people having their doors broken down in the middle of the night as they are thrown onto trains or in the backs of trucks, with nothing but the clothes on their backs, destined for camps to house and possibly disappear them. You know, like what Hitler did to the Jews in the 1930's.

After failing to Build The Wall, his new plan is to arrest and deport millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States. But how could he do this? I mean, screaming it at a rally or posting social media screeds IN ALL CAPS is one thing. Logistically, that is another issue. Would he send hundreds of thousands of brownshirt/red hat officers to do door-to-door sweeps nationwide, even in blue states that have sanctuary laws? What about those here on asylum applications? What about children born here, but immigrant parents? Would the kids be left here, while their parents were thrown in camps? Would American born children be removed just because their parents were immigrants? What about immigrants who married Americans (ahem, Melania). Would their status be changed?

As The Atlantic explains that "any mass-deportation program would naturally focus on the largely minority areas of big Democratic-leaning cities where many undocumented immigrants have settled, such as Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, New York, and Phoenix." Trump's favorite Goebbel's 2.0 propaganda minister, Stephen Miller, "has publicly declared that they would pursue such an enormous effort partly by creating a private red-state army under the president’s command. ..intend[ing] to requisition National Guard troops from sympathetic Republican-controlled states and then deploy them into Democratic-run states whose governors refuse to cooperate with their deportation drive." INSANITY.

To be clear, immigrants DO have constitutional rights. They are protected by the fifth and fourteenth amendment and have a right to due process. This means they have a right to a legal hearing in a court of law - not just removal based on Trump's fascist whims. Does Trump plan to open up thousands of special courtrooms with judges, clerks and staff designed just to facilitate these types of hearings? What about lawyers, both prosecutors and defense lawyers? Do we even have enough of all of these to go around? Is this another BUILD THE WALL scam or will Trump and his evil administration just flat out ignore the constitution and remove these people from society, basically declaring them exempt from the rights the rest of us are afforded?

In an interview with Charlie Kirk, Stephen Miller "suggested that another Trump administration would seek to remove as many as 10 million “foreign-national invaders” who he claims have entered the country under Biden." He further said that "the [Trump] administration would dispatch forces "to go around the country arresting illegal immigrants in large-scale raids."" Most disgustingly, he said they "would build “large-scale staging grounds near the border, most likely in Texas,” to serve as internment camps for migrants designated for deportation. From these camps, he said, the administration would schedule near-constant flights returning migrants to their home countries."

Literally this is what Hitler did. Except Trump hasn't declared The Final Solution...yet.

That is my fear. And who will stand up for them? What will the consequences be for those that speak out against Trump and his brownshirt/red hat gestapo? Will we be sent to camps too, hidden away and denied our rights as citizens?

It is not hard to see how Nazi Germany happened. It starts slow and then quickens. Take away the rights of The Other and people shrug because it does not affect them directly. Then you start taking away the rights of the citizens.

Remember the poem called FIRST THEY CAME – By Pastor Martin Niemoller

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me

We say Never Again, but is again NOW? And what will YOU do to stop it?