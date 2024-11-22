Fox MAGAts Claim Matt Gaetz Nom Was 'Art Of The Deal'

Fox News hosts and contributors always find a silver lining in whatever vomit Trump spews out of his gab.

Tomi Lahren is one such MAGAt.

After being asked by Fox News host Martha MacCallum about the Gaetz situation, Lahren turned the shit show in a garden of Eden

"Well, I'll tell you this Martha, I think this whole thing was very strategic and in my estimation it has the Art of the Deal written all over it," Lahren said while not laughing.

"Obviously, Matt Gaetz was a very controversial pick, some would say maybe the most controversial pick that Trump could of selected," she said. "So now whoever he picks as his second choice, they'll probably receive a little bit less scrutiny, they won't have as much heat on them."

Trump's creepy MAGAT cabinet nomination will still be scrutinized.

LAHREN: So I think both the nomination the withdrawal of Matt Gaetz was very strategic for the Trump team. It also took some of the heat off of the other picks that were also controversial but perhaps less so than Matt Gaetz. So I think it kind of gave cover for some of the other controversial picks, and whoever he picks as his second choice, I think that they're going to have a much easier time because they will not be as controversial as Matt Gaetz. It would be hard to find somebody more controversial for that pick, so I think it's been very strategic.

Hey Tomi, I don't think that word "controversial" means what you think it means.

MacCallum really enjoyed Lahren's ridiculous conspiracy so she joined in the fun.

"Yeah. Do you think Matt Gaetz was in on that?" MacCallum asked. "Do you think Matt Gaetz was complicit in that plan that you lay out, Tomi?"

Sure, that makes sense. NOT.

If Gaetz tries to get back into government, his ethics report will come—it still might—and he will be back at square zero.

"But I wouldn't put it past him," Lahren replied. "I think that this is a very strategic team. You watch the media and Democrats meltdown over this for an entire week. I think, as Senator Fetterman said, this was an epic troll. Maybe all part of the plan, the Art of the Deal."

Trump was full of himself like always and thought he could ram through any unqualified MAGA sycophant with little or no pushback. He was wrong.

Trump will have to find another "Roy Cohn" to cover up his criminality at the Justice Department.