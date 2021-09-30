Politics
Idaho Republican Urges Vaccine After Unvaxxed Mom Dies From COVID

“Frankly, there’s some anger,” Chaney said. “I think there are people in our political realm … who are essentially killing people with misinformation."
By Ed Scarce

Sort of remarkable in this day and age to hear a Republican lawmaker be so candid, saying "there are people in our political realm … who are essentially killing people with misinformation." I wonder how much longer he stays in the Republican Party.

Source: Idaho Statesman

On Sept. 20, Rep. Greg Chaney found himself putting on a gown, gloves and face mask as quickly as he could. He was going to visit his mother’s hospital room.

Fifteen minutes later, she died of COVID-19.

She had chosen not to get vaccinated.

Those two things — his mother’s death and his mother’s choice — have been difficult to reconcile.

“Acknowledging that what happened was a product of Mom’s choice kind of throws a strange wrinkle in the grieving process,” Chaney, a Caldwell Republican, said in a phone interview. “Because she didn’t exactly choose to die. But she chose, based on her age and physical condition, that she was highly likely to end up there if she got COVID. It’s a hard thing to wrap your brain around.”

Chaney, who couldn't convince his mom to get vaccinated, was unsparing in who he blames for the deliberate misinformation campaign which stoked his mother's skepticism. Sort of remarkable candor, coming from a Republican.

“Frankly, there’s some anger,” Chaney said. “I think there are people in our political realm … who are essentially killing people with misinformation.

“But they’ll get away with it, because you can never really tell at what point somebody was convinced of a lie. Was it the fifth time it was repeated? Was it the 50th time? Was it the 500th time? Nobody really knows. But this politically motivated misinformation campaign that’s out there is deadly.”

