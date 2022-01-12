80's Rockstar And Anti-vaxxer Barry Benedetta Dies From COVID

Guitarist Barry Benedetta, who contributed to the first Cinderella album, has reportedly died at age 62 after contracting COVID-19.
80's Rockstar And Anti-vaxxer Barry Benedetta Dies From COVID
Credit: Facebook/GoFundMe
By Ed ScarceJanuary 12, 2022

Benedetta had the usual "Fully Unvaccinated" and "Do Not Comply" and an assortment of other anti-vaxxer memes on his Facebook page.

Source: SorryAntiVaxxer.com

According to multiple sites, like MetalAddicts.com, on December 17th Barry Benedetta was found unconscious in his home (according to the GoFundMe it was the 12th). He was immediately rushed to ICU where he was put on a ventilator where he remained until he passed on January, 6th, 2022. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Barry made it "big" in the 80's when he earned a Gold and a Multi-Platinum award for his contribution as a session guitarist on Cinderella's debut album, which sold over 3.5 million copies (for the songs Back Home Again, Nothin' for Nothin, and Push, Push-not their biggest hits). That was his biggest music accomplishment but he had several more bands over the years, including his most recent band, DeBenedetta.

There are the usual stupid internet memes about COVID vaccines littering his Facebook page and why he'd never get vaccinated. And a few political memes that suggest some QAnon/election conspiracy nonsense. And he also seemed to be a fan of Mike Lindell.

ezgif.com-gif-maker_3

The time for his passing, about a month in the ICU intubated.

ezgif.com-gif-maker_4

And as with most, the inevitable GoFundMe page, set up the day before he died.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue