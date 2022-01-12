80's Rockstar And Anti-vaxxer Barry Benedetta Dies From COVID

Benedetta had the usual "Fully Unvaccinated" and "Do Not Comply" and an assortment of other anti-vaxxer memes on his Facebook page.

Source: SorryAntiVaxxer.com

According to multiple sites, like MetalAddicts.com, on December 17th Barry Benedetta was found unconscious in his home (according to the GoFundMe it was the 12th). He was immediately rushed to ICU where he was put on a ventilator where he remained until he passed on January, 6th, 2022. He leaves behind a wife and three children. Barry made it "big" in the 80's when he earned a Gold and a Multi-Platinum award for his contribution as a session guitarist on Cinderella's debut album, which sold over 3.5 million copies (for the songs Back Home Again, Nothin' for Nothin, and Push, Push-not their biggest hits). That was his biggest music accomplishment but he had several more bands over the years, including his most recent band, DeBenedetta.

There are the usual stupid internet memes about COVID vaccines littering his Facebook page and why he'd never get vaccinated. And a few political memes that suggest some QAnon/election conspiracy nonsense. And he also seemed to be a fan of Mike Lindell.

The time for his passing, about a month in the ICU intubated.

And as with most, the inevitable GoFundMe page, set up the day before he died.

** Update ** Barry Bennedetta @DeBenedettaBand Passed Away at 1:36am and is now in heaven at 62 years old. My condolences to the DeBenedetta family & friends Many fond memories of Barry. I was blessed to be part of his story! His music and guitar playing will live on #RIP pic.twitter.com/gC2hi9iX2J — DeBenedetta (@DeBenedettaBand) January 6, 2022