New Hampshire Republican Shares 'Vaccine Death Report' With Committee Members

If you operate under the assumption that many Republicans these days are certifiably insane and should not hold public office (or probably operate a motor vehicle or use sharp knives, for that matter), then you would point to someone like State Rep Ken Weyler, who is also the Chairman of the House Fiscal Committee in New Hampshire.

Source: WMUR

CONCORD, N.H. —Republican leaders at the New Hampshire State House have refused to take action against a top GOP representative who shared a document with his colleagues that was riddled with conspiracy theories and anti-Catholic bigotry.

Chairman of the House Fiscal Committee, Rep. Ken Weyler, came under fire for sharing the document with committee members. The document was called “vaccine death report.”

The House Speaker and the Senate President, who serves on the fiscal committee with Rep. Ken Weyler had known about this document for 24 hours on Tuesday afternoon. They have ignored requests to answer questions about it.

The document contains conspiracy theories but also features blatant anti-Catholicism, including an allegation that top church leaders worship Satan. The “report” alleges that multiple popes have answered to a hidden leader known as “The Grey Pope.”

It says in part, “This supreme puppet master operates entirely in the shadows, from where he wields enormous power over the world. This criminal network is highly spiritual in nature, and all who are involved at the top, are involved in dark, ancient spiritual practices. To put it bluntly, they are Satanists.”

It claims COVID-19 vaccines contain tentacled creatures and 5G technology intended for mind control.