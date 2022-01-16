Trump Supporter: Governor Newsom Is A Clone, I Tell Ya!

On RSBN, a Trump supporter was interviewed before Trump's narcissistic Arizona rally and he put forth the latest QAnon nutjob conspiracy.

After giving his learned opinion 2020 election, the Trump supporter made these bonkers statements, demeanor calm as a cucumber.

"Newsom's a clone, okay? They just took him out."

The interviewer called the California governor a puppet of the left.

"Well, he's a different level you're right, but the real Gov. Newsom has had his military tribunal at Gitmo. He's been executed," he said.

"Thank you for your time," the interviewer said.

There is no rational way to talk to these people. They're the same wackos who believe the Pope has already been killed, and that when you see him in Rome, they are using holograms to fool you.