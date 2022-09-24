Christina Bobb Spins Bizarre Conspiracy Theory About 2024 And Gavin Newsom

How does she even dress herself in the morning?
By Conover KennardSeptember 24, 2022

Trump attorney Christina Bobb, an OAN anchor until earlier this year, is in enough trouble, but keep digging that hole, girl. Bobb is the attorney who signed the receipt of the search warrant for Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

She claimed in a signed June statement that all of the classified documents had been returned to the government to the best of her knowledge. That said, she could, of course, be forced to testify against Trump.

Bobb said in Wilmington, N.C., at the Trump rally that if Democrats nominate California Gov. Gavin Newsom for president in 2024, "it only highlights the fact that they are planning on stealing the election" since he rigged his election and the recall vote.

So, that dangerous language leads to thoughts like this.

That's right. The big lie is multiplying. Remember when they said we didn't take the 2016 election results well, and we were all snowflakes and whatnot? Well, here we are.

Are they giving law licenses out to just anyone now? I want one, then. I'll wear glasses all the time and look super intelligent and stuff. Maybe a jacket, too?

