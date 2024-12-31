2024 Crookie Good Guy - Gavin Newsom!

California Governor Gavin Newsom continues to be on the best and most skilled voices in the Democratic Party and I predict that he will be a Presidential nominee - in 2028 or 2032. That is why I nominated him as one of my picks for the Crooks and Liars 2024 GOOD GUY of the year. In fact, he was also one of my 2023 Good Guy nominees! It is a rare honor to be nominated twice, but Governor Newsom deserves it.

Let's recap his year:

He trolled Ron DeSantis better than just about anyone.

Strongly defended Biden against horribly ageist attacks from the mainstream media.

His team put out one of the most incredible ads attacking Republicans or their horrific anti-abortion, forced birth views.

He threw his full-throated support behind Kamala Harris when Joe Biden dropped out.

Newson held Trump to task for his threats to withhold aid to CA.

He united with numerous other blue state governors to stand strong against Trump and Project 2025.

Governor Newsom, for these reasons, and for the hope you give me about the future of our party, YOU ARE A CROOKS AND LIARS GOOD GUY OF 2024!

