Democratic Govs Vow To Resist Trump Fascism (Again)

It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation for those of us not willing to turn our country over to J.D. Vance and Elon Musk Donald Trump.

Fortunately, at least three Democratic governors have concrete plans to keep out as much darkness as they are able. I previously wrote about Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker taking proactive steps to shore up abortion rights and other laws to protect his constituents. Plus, he has publicly warned Trump, “You come for my people, you come through me.”

Now NBC News has reported on five other governors also taking proactive measures and/or vowing to protect rights and freedoms. California Gavin Newsom and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul discussed their plans with NBC. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy have vowed to take stands against Project 2025 Trump. I guarantee you there are or will be more to come.

The plans “offer both a repeat of how leaders of liberal states pushed back against Trump during his first term, as well as a snapshot of what the resistance to him from the left will look like this time around,” NBC reported.

The efforts that we know of include special legislative sessions and working with attorneys general to strengthen laws and codifying rights. NBC reported that Pritzker chief of staff Anne Caprara said, “We’re literally going through Project 2025 to understand every element of what they might touch. Some of this work has been done or in the process for a while. She also said collaborative efforts involving other Midwestern states are in the works."

All six governors seem determined to keep their states as bulwarks against Trump and his fascist, Christian Nationalist minders, Musk and Vance.