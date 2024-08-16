Trump: ‘I’m Entitled To Personal Attacks’ On Kamala Harris

One of the best things about Kamala Harris’ entry into the presidential campaign, besides naming Tim Walz and the wild enthusiasm for their ticket, has been watching Trump allies desperately pleading with him to stop the name calling, exercise “discipline” and “focus on issues.”

Spoiler alert: It ain’t happening.

In what supposedly passed for a “news conference” Thursday, Trump proved for the zillionth time he hasn’t matured past sixth grade.

In this particular edition of “Unhinged Felon Deluded Into Thinking He’s Presidential,” Trump was asked about the allies who want him to stop the personal attacks on Kamala Harris “and deliver a more disciplined message.”

Trump’s response was exactly the kind of whinefest of grievances his allies are begging him to stop. “With all of the abuse we’ve taken from the fake news media, all of this horrific abuse we take and all I want to do is make the country great,” he began. “We did so many great things, but that’s the way it’s been for Republicans, and I guess more so for me than anybody in history. And that’s OK because we’re leading in the polls.”

Actually, he’s sinking and losing in the polls.

Next came Trump’s inability to get over the fact that he’s not running against President Joe Biden any more. “We were leading Biden by a lot,” Trump said, nostalgically. Then, of course, he claimed he’ll beat Harris more than he would have beaten Biden, despite a complete lack of evidence.

All that was a leadup to his entitlement claims. After accusing Harris of having “weaponized the justice system against me,” Trump declared, “I think I'm entitled to personal attacks.” He said he doesn’t respect her intelligence and I think she'll be a terrible president.”

Trump claimed he thinks it’s “very important” to win. But not important enough to cut out the personal attacks. He added, “Whether the personal attacks are good, bad, I mean, she certainly attacks me, personally. She actually called me weird. ‘He’s weird!’”

Sorry, Trumpers, your favorite felon does not want to “exercise discipline and focus on the issues.” He’s not going to and he never will.