Trump Says He ‘Hears’ Biden Will Reclaim Nomination At DNC

Clearly, Trump is having trouble dealing with the reality that Kamala Harris is surging against him – and with bigger crowds! And after he thought he was cruising to victory against Joe Biden. Oh, life is just so unfair to felonious fraudster and p***y grabber Trump!

As Aaron Rupar put it, below, Trump is now pleading for Joe Biden to get back in the race. You can't miss the wishful thinking Trump can’t seem to distinguish from the truth.

First, Trump griped that his campaign spent $100 million “fighting crooked Joe Biden and then all of a sudden they decide to take him out and put somebody else in.” He left out the part that it was Biden who decided to step aside. When he did, Biden endorsed the woman who was already on the ticket with him and who had served three and a half years as his VP.

Of course, Trump kept whining. He complained “she never got one vote” even though already-on-the-ticket Harris has also received the Democratic Party’s official nomination. He went on to rehash Harris’ unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign with an added digression into his own popularity in Iowa. You don’t need a single course credit in psychology to understand that Trump can’t deal with the fact that he is now losing to Harris.

Next came the “Democrats are the real coup-plotters” schtick. “She was part of the cabal” that ousted Biden, Trump claimed about Harris. “It was a coup. We had a coup that was the first coup in the history of our country and it was very successful.”

Then, for the pièce de résistance, he declared that Biden will return as the nominee (and save Felonious Fat Elvis’ candidacy).

“I hear he’s going to make a comeback at the Democrat convention. He’s going to walk into the room, and he’s going to say, ‘I want my presidency back. I want another chance to debate Trump.”

Trump only “heard” that in the depths of his imagination.

That was hardly a winning attack line. The crowd mostly fidgeted during the deranged rant.