Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race, Endorses VP Harris

President Joe Biden announced this Sunday he's withdrawing from the presidential race, and endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris. We're in uncharted territory here. We'll see shortly if all of the dump-Biden folks line up behind Harris, or decide to cause chaos:

Biden just quit the race and endorsed Kamala Harris. What happens now?

After weeks of pressure, conjecture, and handwringing at the highest levels of the Democratic Party, President Joe Biden has decided to step aside from the 2024 presidential race.

The president issued a written statement Sunday afternoon, saying he will address the nation later in the week about his decision and that he believes it is in the country's best interest for him to step down from the ticket. Biden’s decision comes after weeks of public and private entreaties from Democrats who have concluded that he is unlikely to defeat former President Donald Trump.

Moments later, Biden released another statement endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his spot atop the ticket.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made," the statement said.

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."