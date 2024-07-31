Joe Rogan: Kamala Harris Is Going To Win

Anti-vaccine and George Soros-hating podcaster Joe Rogan predicts Kamala Harris will win the 2024 election.

My good pal Colby Hall caught this. After spending a long time on President Biden's possible body double and America's 'wine mom' Kamala Harris, who may be medicated, Rogan finally said something constructive.

JOE ROGAN: See if you can find that because I really shouldn't say that about our future president.

She's going to win.

MICHAEL MALICE (SIDEKICK): No, she's not.

ROGAN: She can win.

MALICE: She absolutely can win. I do not think she's going to win because the more she talks, like in 2020, how bad do you have to be that you can't even make Iowa? She couldn't even compete with the mayor of South Bend.

ROGAN: I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving in to the bullshit in a way that I never suspected people would before. And this is one, they just want no Trump, no matter what, and they're willing to gaslight themselves.

And by the way, I think Hillary could win. If Hillary jumped back in...

MALICE: I've been saying that for months.

ROGAN: If Hillary jumped back in, I think the problem was also the money, because there was like $250 million in the campaign fund that has, it only works if she's on the ticket.

So that's part of the problem. But I feel like Hillary could win. She won the popular vote in 2020, or in 2016 rather.

MALICE: Hillary, I've been saying this for a year in different shows, and she would have won in pretty-

ROGAN: Michelle Obama could win too.

MALICE: No, I don't think she can.

ROGAN: If she wanted to do it.