Joe Rogan Dons White Coat, Warns Young Adults To Beware COVID Vaccine

Spotify's top podcaster Joe Rogan told his audience that young and healthy Americans shouldn't get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Rogan didn't downplay the need for people to be vaccinated at first, but then he put on his stethoscope and claimed young people should pass on taking the vaccine.

"If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no,” he advised, with no evidence to back him up.

He said he was sorry if you're a parent and your kid died from COVID (thoughts and prayers) but his two children didn't get very sick from contacting the coronavirus so it's really no big deal!

Rogan and his cohort were distressed about young people looking for jobs which require vaccination. His co-host then claimed if his kid gets vaccinated -- that's like being experimented on.

With the new variants coming out, we see more young people being infected and getting sick from COVID. They're just now studying the impact of the virus on young people, and what they're finding is not good.

The CDC and all the medical professionals don't have all the information moving forward in regards to how the coronavirus will affect children and young adults or even older folks in the future.

On the other hand, there is no evidence at all that if a 21-year old gets vaccinated there are any health risks but Rogan makes it appear as if if you are 20 years old you could die from the shot. Millions of people have had this vaccination without any of the predicted doomsday scenarios anti-vaxers predicted.

The UFC just held a PPV event Saturday night in Jacksonville Florida, with thousands of people in the stands screaming and wearing no masks at all, but of course, Rogan has nothing much to say to that.