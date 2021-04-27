Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Joe Rogan Dons White Coat, Warns Young Adults To Beware COVID Vaccine

Trading his UFC microphone for a stethoscope, Rogan tells young adults to beware of COVID vaccines.
By John Amato
45 min ago by John Amato
Views:

Spotify's top podcaster Joe Rogan told his audience that young and healthy Americans shouldn't get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Rogan didn't downplay the need for people to be vaccinated at first, but then he put on his stethoscope and claimed young people should pass on taking the vaccine.

"If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no,” he advised, with no evidence to back him up.

He said he was sorry if you're a parent and your kid died from COVID (thoughts and prayers) but his two children didn't get very sick from contacting the coronavirus so it's really no big deal!

Rogan and his cohort were distressed about young people looking for jobs which require vaccination. His co-host then claimed if his kid gets vaccinated -- that's like being experimented on.

With the new variants coming out, we see more young people being infected and getting sick from COVID. They're just now studying the impact of the virus on young people, and what they're finding is not good.

The CDC and all the medical professionals don't have all the information moving forward in regards to how the coronavirus will affect children and young adults or even older folks in the future.

On the other hand, there is no evidence at all that if a 21-year old gets vaccinated there are any health risks but Rogan makes it appear as if if you are 20 years old you could die from the shot. Millions of people have had this vaccination without any of the predicted doomsday scenarios anti-vaxers predicted.

The UFC just held a PPV event Saturday night in Jacksonville Florida, with thousands of people in the stands screaming and wearing no masks at all, but of course, Rogan has nothing much to say to that.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team