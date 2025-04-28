Al Gore's Real-Time Climate Data Just Went Live

Here's why it matters.
By Susie MadrakApril 28, 2025

This comes just in time to fill the gap left by El Cheeto after shutting down NOAA weather and climate modeling. Thank you, Al Gore, for throwing yourself behind getting this done! Via Fortune:

Last month, something revolutionary quietly took place. On March 28, 2025, the world received its first-ever monthly Climate Data update on global greenhouse gas emissions—derived not from self-reported pledges or slow-moving government reports, but from direct, verified observation. Using satellites, sensors, and artificial intelligence, Climate TRACE delivered precise emissions data with just a 60-day lag.

This groundbreaking achievement comes courtesy of Climate TRACE, a coalition backed by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. At the COP29 Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Gore outlined a transformative vision: give climate data the urgency and transparency that financial markets take for granted.

This is more than data—it’s the birth of a global climate dashboard, something akin to a Bloomberg Terminal for Earth’s health. Investors, regulators, insurers, and policymakers now have regular insight into exactly who is polluting, how much, and where. The era of vague commitments and unchecked greenwashing just got a powerful new opponent.

Climate TRACE’s January 2025 update shows global emissions totaled 5.26 billion tonnes CO₂e, a modest yet significant 0.59% drop compared to January 2024. Methane, an especially potent greenhouse gas, remained stable at roughly 32.24 million tonnes, hinting that the global emissions curve might finally be starting to flatten.

Al Gore made a good case using the new data from their Carbon Trace project that siting new generation to target the most polluting regions of the globe will most rapidly stabilize our climate at the cheapest cost too as well.

Just Kevin (@kevinleecaster.bsky.social) 2024-12-09T16:20:38.258Z

Al Gore does wonderful work on climate change. Note this is a long article to read, but it's very much worth the reading.

The Mainn bullet points:
1) The Trace org is made up out of over 100 Climate Organizations

2) Climate data now can be grabbed in REAL TIME now

www.forbes.com/sites/we-don...

Nagasakee 🌊💙 (@nagasakee.bsky.social) 2025-04-21T23:57:51.118Z

What is Climate TRACE? GHG emissions data free for all, tuned to support emissions reduction. I'm proud to be a part of it! Watch Al Gore, Gavin McCormick, and WA Governor Jay Inslee describe this fantastic collaborative effort to empower GHG emissions reduction unfccc.int/event/al-gor...

mark powell (@mpow.bsky.social) 2024-11-15T15:34:31.250Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon