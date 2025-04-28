Al Gore's Real-Time Climate Data Just Went Live

This comes just in time to fill the gap left by El Cheeto after shutting down NOAA weather and climate modeling. Thank you, Al Gore, for throwing yourself behind getting this done! Via Fortune:

Last month, something revolutionary quietly took place. On March 28, 2025, the world received its first-ever monthly Climate Data update on global greenhouse gas emissions—derived not from self-reported pledges or slow-moving government reports, but from direct, verified observation. Using satellites, sensors, and artificial intelligence, Climate TRACE delivered precise emissions data with just a 60-day lag.

This groundbreaking achievement comes courtesy of Climate TRACE, a coalition backed by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. At the COP29 Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Gore outlined a transformative vision: give climate data the urgency and transparency that financial markets take for granted.

This is more than data—it’s the birth of a global climate dashboard, something akin to a Bloomberg Terminal for Earth’s health. Investors, regulators, insurers, and policymakers now have regular insight into exactly who is polluting, how much, and where. The era of vague commitments and unchecked greenwashing just got a powerful new opponent.

Climate TRACE’s January 2025 update shows global emissions totaled 5.26 billion tonnes CO₂e, a modest yet significant 0.59% drop compared to January 2024. Methane, an especially potent greenhouse gas, remained stable at roughly 32.24 million tonnes, hinting that the global emissions curve might finally be starting to flatten.