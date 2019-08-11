Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Al Gore Thought He Could Change Trump On Climate Change, He Was Wrong

Real facts have no place in the Trump administration, especially when dealing with climate change.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Former VP Al Gore told ABC News'This Week earlier today that during the presidential transition period, he discussed global warming with Donald Trump and was hopeful he could change his mind after presenting him with the facts.

Gore was wrong.

As we all know facts are meaningless in the world of Trump since Donald is the world's #1 climate denier.

Guest host Jonathan Karl asked if Al met with Trump during the transition and he said he did.

Karl asked, "Did you think you could get through to him?"

Gore replied, "I thought it was worth trying. I did think at the time that there was a chance he might change on climate when presented with the -- the facts."

"I was clearly wrong about that. I think it was worth the effort to see. But -- but I was wrong. He doesn't want to change on it," he said.

Trump campaigned by claiming global warming was a "hoax" and he's been just as advertised during his time in office.

No Democratic world leader has done more harm to the efforts to combat climate change than the Orange Julius.

And it will only get worse.


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.