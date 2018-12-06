Pat Robertson Attacks Global Warming As 'Climate Religion'

On the 700 Club, Pat Robertson promoted the bogus attacks on climate change perpetrated by Stephen Moore, called the efforts to curb global warming a religion and used an upcoming cold streak to dispel the "so-called climate change. "

Pat Robertson, like Trump, confuses environmental protections for air and water as caveats to global warming.

Pat said, "But the truth is, this "climate religion" is an attempt to take over the industry and cripple the productive industries of the world."

Pat Robertson can't see the irony in these words at all. Much of religion is based on faith, like his climate denials.

Climate change and global warming are based on scientific research.

Are all these scientists and Trump's own administration involved in creating their own One World Global conspiracy?

And then Robertson made believe that when we have cold winters - that's his proof that global warming is a myth.

Robertson blamed sunspots and said according to AccuWeather we are "going to have a really cold winter."

"A nasty winter storm is moving across our country despite the so-called global warming."

Ignorance isn't bliss, Pat. Willful ignorance is stupidity.