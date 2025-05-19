Freedom Caucus Extremists Demand Even Meaner Budget Changes

House Republicans narrowly advanced Yambo's big "fuck the poor, fellate the rich" package out of committee during a rare Sunday night vote, but just barely, as Freedom Caucus whack jobs are demanding quicker, meaner cuts to Medicaid and even less investment in green energy before promising their support. Via the Associated Press:

Speaker Mike Johnson met with Republican lawmakers shortly before the meeting and acknowledged to reporters that there are still details to “iron out.” He said some changes were being made, but declined to provide details. It’s all setting up a difficult week ahead for the GOP leadership racing toward a Memorial Day deadline, a week away, to pass the package from the House. The Budget Committee, which just days ago failed to advance the package when four conservative Republicans objected, was able to do so Sunday on a vote of 17-16, with the four hold-outs voting “present” to allow it to move ahead, as talks continue. “The bill does not yet meet the moment,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a leader of the House Freedom Caucus, in a social media post immediately after the late-night session. “We can and must do better before we pass the final product.”

Kind of funny, that the nut jobs want the worst cuts to voters to kick in even sooner, which then turns the whole insane enterprise into a Republican suicide mission for the 2020 midterms.

Assuming the bill passes this week, it then moves to the Senate, where GOPer senators also plan to demand changes that could make final passage in the House more difficult. Oh darn!

