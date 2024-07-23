Kamala Harris Secures Enough Delegate Support To Become Nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough pledged delegates to become the Democratic nominee for president. It appears California put her over the top:

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press survey, as top Democrats rallied to her in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his bid for reelection. The quick coalescing behind Harris marked an attempt by the party to put weeks of internecine drama over Biden’s political future behind them and to unify behind the task of defeating Trump with just over 100 days until Election Day. [...] Several state delegations met late Monday to confirm their support for Harris, including Texas and her home state of California. By Monday night, Harris had the support of well more than the 1,976 delegates she’ll need to win on a first ballot, according to the AP tally. No other candidate was named by a delegate contacted by the AP.

Now the fight begins. Hang onto your hats, because it's going to be a bumpy ride.

Harris responded with this press release Monday: