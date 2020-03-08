Politics
Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden

Harris announced, via Twitter, that she was endorsing Joe Biden for President.
By Ed Scarce
Harris made her announcement early this morning via Twitter and will rally with Biden in Detroit, Michigan on Monday night.

Source: CNN

(CNN) US Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has announced she will endorse Joe Biden for president.

"When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored. I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States," Harris said in a statement.

