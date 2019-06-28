Friday News Dump: Twitter Reacts To The Dem Debate, And Other News

If there's one thing we know about the New York Times, they're always going to have a hot take that leaves the rest of us cold:

Headline and lede for print @nytimes have to have been written before the debate. Only Biden & Sanders discussed on page 1. @KamalaHarris in para 8, p. 21 w/o mention of her dominant performance. pic.twitter.com/VQB8stExg4 — mary dudziak (@marydudziak) June 28, 2019

The @JoeBiden team said that @KamalaHarris is “doing exactly what Trump wants,” per MSNBC. Fails on two levels. First, he doesn’t want a charismatic black candidate telling the truth about racism. Second, the idea Trump wants Biden out of the race, after tonight, seems laughable. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) June 28, 2019

So what happened to you guys? Because the Democrats reformed themselves from JFK & LBJ civil rights bills all the way to electing the first black president, while the GOP skidded from Goldwater to Nixon to Trump. Americans don't vote based on the 19th century versions of parties. https://t.co/3s2uDgFTQw — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris says she misinterpreted question on abolishing private insurance - CNNPolitics https://t.co/uDr0DeSgZv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 28, 2019

To take a step back on this, Biden's Iraq answer showed a huge problem with his candidacy. He's not running as Obama's heir. He's running using Obama as a shield. He's not the candidate on stage who sounds most like Obama, he's the candidate hiding behind him. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 28, 2019

Andrew Yang blames debate performance on his mic being off https://t.co/bZS2tLw5e0 — Post Politics (@postpolitics) June 28, 2019

Instant Analysis: Cattle Call Debate Act Two | First Draft https://t.co/3LTWCv3GtU — Shecky (@Adrastosno) June 28, 2019

Rachel Maddow: A "newspaper recently released portions of an interview you gave ... 'My own view on guns is, everything being equal, states should make those decisions.'"



Bernie Sanders: "That's a mischaracterization of my thinking."



Maddow: "It's a quote of you." #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/DdBxbeZFAj — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019

No one:



Marianne Williamson pic.twitter.com/dOTLvyJBNC — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) June 28, 2019

And then Donald Trump Jr shared it. https://t.co/f9Wh0rW3bA

Trump shares opinion of journalists with dictator who murders journalists



This is not funny. This is fascism. American journalists are going to be murdered before this is over https://t.co/wuS5lhEt7G — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) June 28, 2019

If Pelosi wanted to be a mini-McConnell, she’d let the kids suffer, let the money run out and try to blame Republicans. However, that cruelty is utterly alien to her and her colleagues’ moral, religious and political principles. https://t.co/2lHNBMj6HO — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 28, 2019

The DACA cases that the Supreme Court just agreed to hear involve a fake controversy and the Court's decision to hear them is bullshit.https://t.co/xm9zZXWEzD — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 28, 2019

BREAKING: as a sign of solidarity between the two countries, Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince MBS, pose for #G20Summit group photos together, covered in murdered and dismembered journalist, Jamal Khashoggi's blood. pic.twitter.com/lw7kCiLjY3 — Paul Lee Ticks (@PaulLeeTicks) June 28, 2019

Not to be confused with the Nazis' 1935 Nuremberg Rally, which was officially titled the "Rally of Freedom" pic.twitter.com/Kpypt67vhh — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 28, 2019

Every time a new presidential election come around I always remind myself that even if the one(s) I like is elected, they will inevitably disappoint me on an extremely regular basis and probably kill a bunch of people they shouldn’t have. I’m not being morbid, I honest believe... — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) June 28, 2019

...that this is the healthiest way to approach democracy and candidates as a political reporter and as a citizen/resident/voter. It helps stave off hero worship and professional hypocrisy. — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) June 28, 2019

Ken Cuccinelli immediately stands out in an Administration that values cruelty. What a despicable and heartless thing to say. https://t.co/veeaRKqsEt — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 28, 2019

Mike, if it’s correct, this is a helpful way to think about what must be done to avert climate catastrophe: Reduce heat-trapping carbon pollution by at least 5% every year, starting now. Please confirm. @Mason4C @sejorg @YaleClimateComm @ClimateCentral @docsforclimate @KHayhoe https://t.co/FWNa1drICw — Ed Maibach (@MaibachEd) June 28, 2019

John Delaney’s debate claim that #M4A will shutter hospitals is unsubstantiated. Experts told us it is not at all clear that "every single hospital" would close, and while some would do worse, some might do better. #DemDebate #MedicareForAll https://t.co/vNzL8OMx3F @KHNews — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) June 28, 2019

Today's special edition of The Capital tells the stories of strength and healing one year to the day after the horrific shooting in our newsroom. https://t.co/itTYfLNeCs pic.twitter.com/JXP77oxkJB — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 28, 2019

232 Texas charter schools were awarded grants from money that

came from the federal charter schools program between 2006-2014. At this time, at least 73

(31.5%) of those charter schools were closed or never opened at all. https://t.co/5cZ4siPTx2 — Network4PublicEd (@Network4pubEd) June 27, 2019

More evidence that @realDonaldTrump didn’t give a damn about Putin’s attack on the US. He didn’t even bother to talk to Tillerson about what to say about it before Tillerson met with Putin in 2017. This should be shocking. https://t.co/cy6msAncKp — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 28, 2019

Why does Trump so desire Putin’s approval? There is something so unnatural, strange, and troubling about his fealty before Putin, especially when he is in Putin’s presence. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 28, 2019

My column on the Democrats’ depressing timidity, except when it comes to hanging on to their own jobs in the face of criticism: Why Are The Democrats’ Bad Men Refusing to Step Down? https://t.co/JfPzQj4lEA — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) June 28, 2019

Black troops were welcome in Britain, but Jim Crow wasn't: the race riot of one night in June 1943 via @TC_Africa https://t.co/hSlGw5hNaO — Jeff Gauvin (@JeffersonObama) June 28, 2019

