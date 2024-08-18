Internet Reacts To Kamala Harris' Perfect Campaign Email About Doritos

The reaction to Trump winning in 2016 shocked many Americans. Kamala Harris revealed that she watched the results coming in in 2016 in shocked disbelief, consoling herself by eating an entire bag of Doritos by herself entirely relatable to many traumatized by that sad and then seemingly implausible event. As one Twitter user put it, "I don’t think people understand how hard so many of us took the election results in 2016. That’s because the press only interviewed trump supporters. Sitting alone eating Doritos hits home to so many of us. You just never asked."

Source: Mediaite

Vice President Kamala Harris revealed that she coped with former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory by binge-eating a giant bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos by herself.

The stunning yet entirely relatable admission came in the form of an email message asking for donations, the subject of which read “a giant bag of Doritos.” Who could resist clicking on such an email? NOT ME.

A curious strategy to open a request for donations by admitting she “did not share one chip with anybody. Not even Doug,” but an effective one, particularly on a slow news Friday in August.

Given the wide array of groceries that Trump surrounded himself with during a campaign speech/press conference Thursday at his Bedminster golf resort, and now this focus on a popular snack food, one wonders if the snacking lobby has an outsized influence on not one, but BOTH presidential candidates.