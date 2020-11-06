Politics
Friday News Dump: America Steps Back From The Brink, And Other News

America comes through for us, and the rest of the world.
By Susie Madrak

If there's anything I've learned in the last 48 hours, it's that the media (and Twitter, and Facebook) really did know all along what to do about Donald Trump, and yes, they did know how to call him a liar -- they just didn't want to. But better late than never, considering the fate of the world was on the line!

NO BAD NEWS TODAY, IT'S ALL ABOUT THE FEELZ....

You just don't need any puppies or kittens this morning, because it's a beautiful new day. CONGRATULATIONS for everything you lived through, everything you did to make this happen.

