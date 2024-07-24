Fox News Cuts Off Kamala's Speech Because Of Course They Did

A roaring crowd of Wisconsin voters greeted Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday as she opened her public case against Donald Trump by declaring November’s election will be “a choice between freedom and chaos.” Via Associated Press:

“In this campaign, I promise you, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week,” Harris said. “We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead.”

Harris arrived in the Milwaukee area having locked up nomination support from Democratic delegates after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid on Sunday. It was her first campaign rally since she jumped into the race just two days ago with Biden’s endorsement.

The event reflected a vibrancy that had been lacking among Democrats in recent weeks, and Harris was intent on projecting a sense of steady confidence about the November election. She’s pulled in $100 million in donations since Sunday afternoon and on Tuesday picked up the backing of more Democratic officials and political groups, including congressional leaders Charles Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.