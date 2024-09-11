'Everyone Has A Plan Until They Get Punched In The Mouth'

Mike Tyson was right. No matter how much his staffers tried to prepare him, Donald Trump was thrown off his plan by Kamala Harris punching him in the mouth. Even the Times had to admit Kamala Harris left Trump in the dust. Via the New York Times:

She turned to him with an arched brow. A quiet sigh. A hand on her chin. A laugh. A pitiful glance. A dismissive shake of her head.

From the opening moments of her first debate against Donald J. Trump, Kamala Harris craftily exploited her opponent’s biggest weakness.

Not his record. Not his divisive policies. Not his history of inflammatory statements.

Instead, she took aim at a far more primal part of him: his ego.

At his rallies, on his sycophantic social media network and surrounded by flatterers at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump is unquestioned, unchallenged and never ever mocked.