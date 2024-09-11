Kamala Harris Killed A 78-Year-Old Big Baby Live On TV

During Tuesday night's debate, you could almost feel the souls of Trump's handlers leaving their bodies. Vice President Kamala Harris's facial expressions alone won the night as Trump falsely rambled on about Haitians eating dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio (DRINK!), or his rallies (DOUBLE SHOT!). At the same time, she just used her body language to calmly mock the felon.

Trump falsely claimed that everyone, including Democrats and Independents, wanted Roe overturned, and he was given a wake-up call after he declared once again that abortion procedures are performed on women after a baby is born. The moderator corrected him, then Harris tore into the Republican nominee.

"Well, as I said, you're going to hear a bunch of lies, and that's not actually a surprising fact," Harris said. "Let's understand how we got here. Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did exactly as he intended."

"And now, in over 20 states, there are Trump abortion bands, which make it criminal for a doctor or nurse to provide health care," she continued. "In one state, it provides prison for life. Trump abortion bans that make no exception even for rape and incest, which understand what that means."

"A survivor of a crime, a violation to their body, does not have the right to make a decision about what happens to their body next," Harris said. "That is immoral. And one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree."

"The government and Donald Trump certainly should not be telling a woman what to do with her body. I have talked with women around our country," she said. "You want to talk about this is what people wanted. Pregnant women who want to carry a pregnancy to term suffering from a miscarriage, being denied care in an emergency room because the health care providers are afraid they might go to jail and she's bleeding out in a car in the parking lot."

"She didn't want that. Her husband didn't want that. A 12 or 13-year-old survivor of incest being forced to carry a pregnancy to term," she continued. "They don't want that. And I pledge to you, when Congress passes a bill to put back in place the protections of Roe v.Wade as president of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law."

"But understand, if Donald Trump were to be reelected, he will sign a national abortion ban," she added. "Understand in his project 2025; there would be a national abortion, a monitor that would be monitoring your pregnancies, your miscarriages. I think the American people believe that certain freedoms, in particular, the freedom to make decisions about one's own body, should not be made by the government."

Trump was stumbling throughout the debate. Of course, he claims he won if you look at his Truth Social account, and as proof, he posted screenshots of unscientific polls taken on Xitter.

I hope no one was actually playing the drinking game last night. If so, you would have died of alcohol poisoning due to the hail of lies pouring out of Trump's mouth. A murder took place last night with the prosecution of Donald J. Trump by the former prosecutor.