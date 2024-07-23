78-Year-Old Lunatic Describes Himself As A 'Brilliant Young Man'

Donald Trump took to his safe place at Truth Social to unleash a rant attacking Kamala Harris, who, by the way, is one of the most accomplished vice presidents of our lifetime. She didn't turn into a potato like Mike Pence, complete with a fly on his head. Trump has finally assigned a nickname to his likely opponent: Lyin' Kamala Harris. He doesn't say what she lied about, though, and he regurgitated that nickname as if he's running out of juvenile attacks. Hillary was corrupt Hillary; then he reused that name immediately for Joe Biden.

While calling Harris incompetent, Trump said she has "terrible pole numbers" while describing himself as a "fine and brilliant young man."

By the way, Trump is old enough to be Kamala Harris's father. She's 59.

Trump is now calling himself a fine and brilliant young man pic.twitter.com/fBL6PJnTbi — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) July 23, 2024

Clearly, Convicted Felon Donald Trump, who is almost 80 years old and has been convicted of 34 felonies, is sunsetting and in severe mental decline and must relinquish his nomination for the good of his party. https://t.co/e8AOKxdsg9 — Defend the Truth and Defeat the Lies (@fitzador) July 23, 2024

Donald refers to himself as a "fine and brilliant young man."



Dude is losing it. pic.twitter.com/9IsEFXPRk6 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 23, 2024

The “fine and brilliant young man” knows about “poles”. pic.twitter.com/yDnz1OV7Q2 — 𝙽𝚊𝚜𝚑 𝙸𝚜 𝙷𝚎𝚛𝚎 𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝙸𝚝 (@NashIsHere4It) July 23, 2024

It’s bad enough that the senile old man doesn’t know the difference between pole numbers and poll numbers, but referring to himself as a fine and brilliant young man - he has lost touch with reality. pic.twitter.com/GTpJg9MgVt — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) July 23, 2024

Ah, where do we start?



1) Trump has a new name for Kamala. And it's brutal. You're ready? "Lyin' Kamala." Boom! Clever huh? The preschool stable genius strikes again.



2) Donald continues to talk in 3rd person. He's now a fine and brilliant young man. I know someone named… pic.twitter.com/tN4hYV0CnZ — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) July 23, 2024

If Donald is pole dancing now, I do not want to know about it, K?