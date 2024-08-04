Old Sh*t For Brains Describes What's In 'His Brain' At Bonkers Rally

Donald Trump gave a doozy of a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday evening, complete with mental glitches while using his same old tired attacks. Did you know that while Kamala Harris has been Vice President, Americans have been deprived of saying 'Merry Christmas'? Trump regurgitated his basely worn-out rhetoric, winning over zero Gen Z, independents, or swing voters.

The ex-president's crowd was not enthusiastic; Trump just didn't garner the fervor that Kamala Harris's crowd expressed at the same arena only four days earlier. And there were empty seats, which was predictable since he launched attacks on Harris's Georgia rally. His projection skills were at the IMAX level.

One thing Trump succeeded at during his lackadaisical performance was bringing up what's in his brain. We've all wondered about that, too!

"Did you ever see a guy in the debate?" the Stable Genius™ said while pointing to his head. "You know, they give you like two minutes to answer and you want to use up."You got so much fertility in there."

Yeah, he's weird as fuck.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters were so enthusiastic that at least one began liberating boogers from her nose. Way to capture the hearts and minds of America, Trump!