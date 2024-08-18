Aging Old Narcissist Says He's 'Much Better Looking' Than Kamala

Donald Trump couldn't even fill a small arena in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania on Saturday, but that didn't stop him from going off-script. While those in the former President's orbit, including pro-Trump media, have encouraged the aging narcissist to stick to policies instead of personal jabs at this Democratic opponent, it hasn't worked. A narcissist isn't capable of changing.

Trump once again started talking about Time magazine's cover featuring Kamala Harris. The felon did this just this past week during his Xitter Spaces event with Elon Musk, and he can't let it go. Of course, this time, he added a lie because that's just who he is.

"I mean, Time Magazine — think of this — Time Magazine doesn't have a picture of her," said Trump, who had at least four phony Time Magazine covers featuring himself hanging in his golf clubs.

"They have this unbelievable artist drawing her," he continued. "And I said, Is that Sophia Loren? I couldn't — who might that be? Is that Elizabeth Taylor? As they say, she was a beautiful woman. Who is it?"

"So beautiful," he said. "It's a drawing. "They took a lot of pictures that didn't work out, so they hired a sketch artist."

Fact check: What the fuck?

"I said I'm sure — oh, they must be celebrating the great life and times of the magnificently beautiful Sophia Loren," he continued. "And you're not allowed to say this anymore."

"But, you know — I mean, I read a so-called Republican, who Ronald Reagan didn't like, by the way, and she didn't like him, but she got credit for being this Reagan speechwriter," Trump said. "Highly overrated. I don't know anything about her. I don't know her. Treats me badly, but that's okay."

"But she said one thing that got me," he droned on. "She said Kamala has one big advantage — she's a very beautiful woman. She's a beautiful woman."

"I'm not saying he's — but I say that I am much better looking than her," the old fart added. "I think I'm much better — much better. I'm a better-looking person than Kamala."

Sorry, sir, and I say this with tears in my eyes, you're a fugly old bastard.

Xitter users chimed in.

Kamala is young enough to be that old geezer's daughter. She's more energetic and disciplined, and she doesn't take personal shots at that fatuous old fool. Instead, she focuses on improving the economy that Trump ravaged during his four long years in office.

And yeah, since Trump thinks running for President is a beauty contest, Kamala has him beat there, too. That stupid fuck. Assholini is the least fuckable man in the world. Ask Melania. She won't even sleep with that pillow-biting traitor twat. Hang another phony Time Magazine cover on your tiny mushroom, but I doubt it will hold it up, sir.