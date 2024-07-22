Kellyanne Conway Suggests Trump Is A 'Better Speaker' Than Kamala

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on Sean Hannity's show to attack Kamala Harris in an unusual way, apparently never having heard her boss's rants about sharks, electrocution, that people have to flush the toilet ten to fifteen times, the former president fawning over dictators, or his daily crazy-time posts on Truth Social before.

Kellyanne appeared to suggest that Trump has a better command of English than Kamala, the latter of which has been firing up the base with riveting speeches.

"She had disastrous staff turnover as vice president," Kellyanne said while oblivious to the revolving door at the White House during Trump's four years in office.

"I check it on the daily," she continued. "Her public schedule, gentlemen, rarely has anything on it or one or two things on it."

"She does not speak well, she does not work hard, she doesn't inspire anyone, and she should not be the standard bearer for the party," she added.

Her former boo, George Conway, hit her with some mockery on Xitter:

Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump. https://t.co/O8O8w65MqW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 22, 2024

She must be implying that Trump is a better speaker than Kamala: