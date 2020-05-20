Politics
Kellyanne Suggests Biden Wants To Sexually Assault His Female VP Pick

Kellyanne Conway insanely defends Trump, an admitted serial 'p***y-grabber' and does so this time by projecting Trump's actions onto Joe Biden.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
The disgusting lewdness of TrumpWorld knows no bounds.

In her usual flippant and despicable fashion, Kellyanne Conway made this disgusting statement to toadie Ed Henry.

Conway said, “You’ve seen the long shortlist of Joe Biden’s V.P. choices. They all happen to be female. He sounds like co-ed at the end of a frat party - ‘I need a woman!'”

"So now he has binders of women he's looking through," she said as if he's conducting a casting couch session for teenage beauty pageant contestants.

Ring any bells for you, Kellyanne?

