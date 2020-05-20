Kellyanne Suggests Biden Wants To Sexually Assault His Female VP Pick

The disgusting lewdness of TrumpWorld knows no bounds.

In her usual flippant and despicable fashion, Kellyanne Conway made this disgusting statement to toadie Ed Henry.

Conway said, “You’ve seen the long shortlist of Joe Biden’s V.P. choices. They all happen to be female. He sounds like co-ed at the end of a frat party - ‘I need a woman!'”

"So now he has binders of women he's looking through," she said as if he's conducting a casting couch session for teenage beauty pageant contestants.

Ring any bells for you, Kellyanne?

Remember when Joe Biden bought ‘Miss Universe’ & ‘Miss Teen USA’ so he would have a steady stream of teenage girls to sexually assault? Me neither. @realDonaldTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) May 18, 2020

Miss Teen USA Pageant pic.twitter.com/Ab7jOhIth9 — 🌊 Chelsea 🌊 (@WhataWhich) May 19, 2020