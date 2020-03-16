Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Joe Biden Says If He's The Nominee, His VP Pick Will Be A Woman

It was the big headline out of last night's Democratic debate.
By Susie Madrak
12 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

It's not a big surprise in political circles, where it's been assumed that if Biden wins the nomination, not only would he pick a female running mate, she is likely to be black. (Last night, he also promised to put a black female judge on the Supreme Court.) But Biden made headlines last night when he went public with his decision. Via the New York Times:

“I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president,” Mr. Biden said. “There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow.”

Mr. Biden made his commitment in response to a videotaped question from a voter posed first to Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont about how he would ensure his cabinet would be equipped to offer the best possible advice about women’s physical and financial health.

A transcript of their initial exchange is below. Shortly after this exchange, Mr. Sanders was pressed on whether he, too, would commit to selecting a woman as his running made. “In all likelihood, I will,” he said.

And the guessing game begins:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.