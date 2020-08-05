Tucker Carlson Says It's 'Probably Illegal' For Biden To Pick A Black Woman As VP

Fox News will no doubt eventually be forced to boot Tucker Carlson off their airwaves, likely for the same reason they were forced to part with Glenn Beck: At some point the host's increasingly rabid proclamations and incitements will create more legal liability to the company than the dwindling advertising revenues can make up for. Until that moment, however, Tucker and his band of ragingly racist writers will continue to produce the Tucker Carlson White Nationalism Funtime Show, sponsored by That Pillow Guy.

Tucker's latest claim: Three Black women on Joe Biden's shortlist of potential vice presidents is "probably illegal." Yeah, he said that. It's Tucker. This is his nightly song-and-dance. It's what the pillow guy pays for, and why he's Trump's new best friend, and how Fox News mainstreams racist bullshit into things that the rest of the network's hosts can then coincidentally wedge into their own discussions.

As transcribed by The Daily Beast: “For what could very well be the most important job on Earth, Biden has decided to hire exclusively on the basis of qualities that are both immutable and completely irrelevant—race and gender. And that’s it. But wait a second, you ask, isn’t that insulting? Isn’t it wrong? Isn’t it probably illegal? Yes, it is all three of those things.”Tucker had personal insults for each of the four Black women he was singling out, of course. Rep. Karen Bass is a "lunatic," Stacey Abrams is allegedly "delusional," former National Security Adviser Susan Rice was something-something-Benghazi, and as for Sen. Kamala Harris: "Pretty much no one who knows Kamala Harris likes her." (If this sounds almost exactly like the same insults Donald Trump himself hurls, it is no coincidence. It is well known that Tucker and Trump share a single brain, which they pass back and forth in a lunchbox. When Trump has one of his sleepier, medicated-seeming performances, it is because Tucker was late returning the lunchbox brain.)

Biden has been considering other Americans besides those four, of course. But it is those four whose presence Tucker considers "probably illegal." He does not mean it; this is just one of many hats Tucker Carlson has donned in his self-promotional career, but at the moment stirring up white nationalism of the Proud Boys, Klan, and bitter drunk uncles everywhere is the most lucrative path.

So sure, Biden being uncomfortable choosing yet another white man in this particular moment is "probably illegal," Tucker says in his nightly attempt to rile his racist audience, "but no one's pushing back against it." It is nonsense meant to make his racist audience angry, in a campaign to make them angry every night, without fail, relentlessly, forever. What happens after that is of no concern to Tucker; at least for now, That Pillow Guy is paying his bills.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.