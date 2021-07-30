Mediocre White Man Launches Attack On Powerful Black Woman

I don't even know what, specifically, the Swanson's Chicken Trust Fund Baby was referring to when he slandered the most politically powerful woman in the United States, but it matters not at all. What matters is that Fox "News" gives its most precious time slot over to this racist, misogynistic sack of sh*t to spew his bile without the slightest hint of journalistic boundaries or ethics.

"We told you that Willie Brown's girlfriend has decided that she knows more about COVID than the physicians and nurses who treat COVID," Tucker Carlson began.

"That would be Kamala Harris, a person with no adult skills, a person who can't figure out how to pronounce her own first name, that person is now issuing medical directives to medical doctors and demanding they obey," said the sentient pustule, who claimed twenty years earlier that he "would never want to be thought of as a mouthpiece for a group or an ideology."

He continued on with yet another cry for anyone, ANYONE to please simply hold up a mirror to his face: "The media, meanwhile, seem to think that's perfectly normal. That's how bonkers things have become. And yet, it seems to be accelerating."

Twitter pulverized this aggressive, violent GOP mouthpiece.

you’d think there would be a floor but he just keeps crashing through it — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the only skill Tucker Carlson has is looking like every member of the band Squeeze at the same time. pic.twitter.com/IKhXEXaIzI — Aaron Cooper (@aarxn82) July 30, 2021

Harris pre Willie: BA Howard U, double major economics & political science, chaired the econ society, led the debate team. Graduated UC Hastings w/a Juris Doctor, passed the CA Bar. Hired in 1990 & worked for 4yrs as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, CA.

Tucker?: pic.twitter.com/25FgDu5n47 — BLOOP! (@susiemcdonnell) July 30, 2021

VP Harris, the former Attorney General of California, a jurisdiction larger than a great many countries. Pure racism & misogyny on display. — leon pascucci (@LPeterP) July 30, 2021

No one with the first name of “Tucker” is ever allowed to talk about anyone else’s first name. Ever. — Israel Jablonski (@IsrJablonski) July 30, 2021