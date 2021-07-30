Media Bites
Mediocre White Man Launches Attack On Powerful Black Woman

That's right kids, Tucker KKKarlson slanders our vice president, Kamala D. Harris, in an act of media violence.
By Aliza Worthington
I don't even know what, specifically, the Swanson's Chicken Trust Fund Baby was referring to when he slandered the most politically powerful woman in the United States, but it matters not at all. What matters is that Fox "News" gives its most precious time slot over to this racist, misogynistic sack of sh*t to spew his bile without the slightest hint of journalistic boundaries or ethics.

"We told you that Willie Brown's girlfriend has decided that she knows more about COVID than the physicians and nurses who treat COVID," Tucker Carlson began.

"That would be Kamala Harris, a person with no adult skills, a person who can't figure out how to pronounce her own first name, that person is now issuing medical directives to medical doctors and demanding they obey," said the sentient pustule, who claimed twenty years earlier that he "would never want to be thought of as a mouthpiece for a group or an ideology."

He continued on with yet another cry for anyone, ANYONE to please simply hold up a mirror to his face: "The media, meanwhile, seem to think that's perfectly normal. That's how bonkers things have become. And yet, it seems to be accelerating."

Twitter pulverized this aggressive, violent GOP mouthpiece.

