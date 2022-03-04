Tucker Carlson Blames Black Women For Him Siding With Putin

Tucker Carlson thought he was being an edgelord when he decided to side openly with Vladimir Putin as Putin invaded Ukraine. After polling made clear that rank-and-file Republicans oppose Putin almost as much as the rest of us, Carlson settled on a different message: that Black women are stupid and get their jobs only because of affirmative action, even when they're obviously unqualified (which is most of the time).

You may have seen this tweet:

Tucker says he was wrong about Ukraine and blames Biden and Harris for him being wrong pic.twitter.com/Eal5p8hdMu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 4, 2022

But Carlson didn't blame Biden and Harris equally. Primarily he blamed Harris. From his monologue last night:

... why didn't we see this coming, this total loss of control [in Ukraine]? Well, because we assumed that if things were dire, serious people would be involved in fixing them, but we looked up and we saw Kamala Harris involved, and that reassured us. ... If the future of Europe and the world hung in the balance as now so obviously it does, of course, the Biden administration would not have sent Kamala Harris to fix it because that's not her job. Kamala Harris's job is to trot down to the Blue Room periodically to greet delegations of TikTok influencers or to cut occasional PSAs for the Children's Dental Health Awareness Month, which is in February. So, we assumed she'd be working on that right now. ... Not everybody is good at everything. So, if you're looking for someone to date Montel Williams, well, maybe she's the person you would choose. You could be a solid choice that she's done it before. Dating Montel Williams, you know, it's something that's within her range of experience. Is she good at it? We can't say, but she's done it, but this new gig, deescalating a world-ending conflict with a nuclear armed rogue state? No, no.... ... Watching this, maybe you're starting to understand what the whole point of this administration is. It's the equity agenda, and under the terms of that agenda, only the least capable are allowed to assume positions of authority in the United States. It's government by the dumbest.

Carlson goes on to attack Pete Buttigieg -- another affirmative action hire, obviously! -- and then says:

The last president hired Michael Cohen to be his personal lawyer, but the difference is Donald Trump didn't make Michael Cohen the attorney general of the United States. Biden absolutely would do that as long as Cohen was transgender, and you know that.

It's quota systems all the way down! Goddamn liberals!

But Buttigieg doesn't really interest Carlson because Black women are the easiest targets. So of course Carlson attacked Kentanji Brown Jackson, the president's Supreme Court nominee, as a person who might be hiding the fact that she's not particularly bright (and also she has one of those weird Black names, because stupid Black people give stupid names to their stupid Black children).

So is Ketanji Brown Jackson, a name that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing, one of the top legal minds in the entire country? We certainly hope so, it’s Biden’s right, appointing her is his one of his gravest constitutional duties. So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson's LSAT score was. Wonder how she did on the the LSATs, why won’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she is a once in a generational legal talent, the next Learned Hand. It would seem like Americans in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment but we did not hear that.

We don't know Carlson's own standardized test scores, or the LSAT scores of any of the current justices on the Supreme Court, because testing is of limited use if you want to know how accomplished a person will be at middle age or beyond. (It's also not much of a predictor of scholastic accomplishment.) But Carlson doesn't really want to know Brown's scores. He wants his fans, who don't remember that they've never learned the test scores of any person in government ever, to think that not knowing Brown's test scores means they're being hidden to conceal her inadequacy. He's to the right of most of the GOP on this -- they'll just content themselves with saying she's part of "the radical left" -- but being a racist and sexist is Carlson's happy place, so expect more of this.

Published with permission from No More Mister Nice Blog.